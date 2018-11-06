iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ) Stake Boosted by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $77,321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 80.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,978 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 104.6% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,949,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,017,000 after acquiring an additional 996,481 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,333,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,912,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,707,000 after acquiring an additional 566,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $103.71 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $105.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

