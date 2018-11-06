iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $275.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $254.77 and a 12 month high of $296.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv-shares-sold-by-sageworth-trust-co.html.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.