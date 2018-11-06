iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Shares Bought by Price Wealth Management Inc.

Price Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Price Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Price Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $186.69 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $176.32 and a 52 week high of $205.47.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

