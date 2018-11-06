iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $24,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

