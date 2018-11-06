iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2694 per share on Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

LQDH opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.06 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

