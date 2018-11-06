iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Stake Lessened by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 28,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 31,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period.

EFA stock opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

