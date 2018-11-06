iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) is Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 307,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 176.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $111,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 278.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $69.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) is Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/ishares-msci-eafe-small-cap-etf-scz-is-buckingham-asset-management-llcs-8th-largest-position.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.