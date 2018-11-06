Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.34% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 143,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,055,000 after buying an additional 3,437,900 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 321,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 185,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

EWQ stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $33.73.

WARNING: “iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/ishares-msci-france-etf-ewq-shares-bought-by-bank-of-montreal-can.html.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.