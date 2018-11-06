iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

IWM stock opened at $153.90 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $173.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

