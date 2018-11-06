iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) Position Raised by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $137,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.24 and a 12-month high of $174.26.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

