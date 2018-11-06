iShares US Technology ETF (IYW) Position Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 135.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,913 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $175.15 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.43 and a fifty-two week high of $196.97.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

