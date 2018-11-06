Itron (ITRI) Issues Earnings Results

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) released its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Itron had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $595.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.10. 17,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Itron alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITRI. BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim set a $73.00 price objective on Itron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other Itron news, insider Philip Mezey sold 16,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,085,777.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,898.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the second quarter worth $271,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 21.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 28.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Itron by 66.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/itron-itri-issues-earnings-results.html.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.