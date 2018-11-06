Itron (ITRI) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.37-2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.Itron also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. Itron has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.24. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $595.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Itron’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Itron will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITRI. Cowen set a $80.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Itron presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.80.

In other news, insider Philip Mezey sold 16,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,085,777.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

