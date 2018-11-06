ITT Inc Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share (ITT)

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of ITT in a research report issued on Sunday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $680.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.71. ITT has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth $128,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth $176,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth $206,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth $211,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

