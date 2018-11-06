ITV’s (ITV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the broadcaster’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITV. Goldman Sachs Group cut ITV to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 189 ($2.47) to GBX 194 ($2.53) in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 188.71 ($2.47).

ITV stock opened at GBX 156.45 ($2.04) on Monday. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 221.76 ($2.90).

In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £4,281.39 ($5,594.39).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

