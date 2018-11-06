J2 Global (JCOM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on J2 Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $287.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that J2 Global will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,457 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $199,434.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $217,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,078,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,509 shares of company stock worth $996,327. 5.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 13.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,965,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,859,000 after buying an additional 234,167 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 99.5% during the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 410,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,591,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 18.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,016,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,071,000 after buying an additional 161,215 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,874,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 27.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,438,000 after buying an additional 103,020 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

