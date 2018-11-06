James Hardie Industries (JHX) vs. CHINA RESOURCES/ADR (CARCY) Financial Comparison

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) and CHINA RESOURCES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CARCY) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

This table compares James Hardie Industries and CHINA RESOURCES/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James Hardie Industries 8.16% 237.68% 6.70% CHINA RESOURCES/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

James Hardie Industries has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHINA RESOURCES/ADR has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of James Hardie Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for James Hardie Industries and CHINA RESOURCES/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James Hardie Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00 CHINA RESOURCES/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

James Hardie Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. CHINA RESOURCES/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. James Hardie Industries has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares James Hardie Industries and CHINA RESOURCES/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James Hardie Industries $2.05 billion 2.94 $146.10 million N/A N/A CHINA RESOURCES/ADR $3.84 billion 1.91 $464.02 million N/A N/A

CHINA RESOURCES/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than James Hardie Industries.

Summary

James Hardie Industries beats CHINA RESOURCES/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards. Its fiber cement products are used in various markets, including new residential construction, manufactured housing, repair and remodeling, and commercial and industrial applications. The company markets its products and systems under HardiePlank, HardiePanel, HardieTrim, HardieBacker, James Hardie, Artisan, Reveal, Cemplank, Scyon, Ritek, and HardieLinea brand names. James Hardie Industries plc was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

CHINA RESOURCES/ADR Company Profile

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete. It offers Portland, ordinary Portland, composite Portland, and slag Portland cement under the Runfeng brand name. The company's products are primarily used in the construction of infrastructure projects, such as railways, highways, subways, bridges, airports, ports, dams, hydroelectric and nuclear power stations, as well as high-rise buildings, and suburban and rural area development. It trades in cement, fly ash, construction materials, and mortars; provides environmental protection engineering, and concrete testing and consultancy services; and holds properties The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. China Resources Cement Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Cement) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.