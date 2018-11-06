Jason Mark Attew Sells 8,178 Shares of Goldcorp Inc. (G) Stock

Goldcorp Inc. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) insider Jason Mark Attew sold 8,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.71, for a total value of C$95,764.38.

TSE:G opened at C$12.43 on Tuesday. Goldcorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.32.

Goldcorp (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$811.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$925.94 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on G. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Goldcorp from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Goldcorp from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.92.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

