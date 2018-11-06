JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Position Increased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,134 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 467.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,287 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 238.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 93,980 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,612,000 after acquiring an additional 19,338 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 80.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 20,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth $543,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CIO James Lee Iker sold 23,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $894,840.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JBGS opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of -0.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

