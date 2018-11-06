JD.Com Inc (JD) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 821,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55,210 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $21,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth $102,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in JD.Com by 200.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in JD.Com by 69.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter worth $160,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of JD.Com to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of JD.Com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

Shares of JD opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2,415.00 and a beta of 1.40. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $122.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 billion. JD.Com had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

