Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Apergy Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (APY)

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apergy in a report released on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Pant now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apergy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.60 million.

APY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apergy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apergy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of APY stock opened at $40.56 on Monday. Apergy has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Apergy during the second quarter worth $418,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Apergy during the second quarter worth $317,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Apergy during the second quarter worth $114,000. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management bought a new stake in Apergy during the second quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the second quarter worth $650,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

