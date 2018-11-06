Jefferies Financial Group Comments on LHC Group, Inc.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LHCG. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on LHC Group to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LHC Group to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Benchmark set a $110.00 target price on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.45.

LHCG stock opened at $95.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $58.65 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.03 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in LHC Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,234,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in LHC Group by 52.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $273,725.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,512 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $180,804.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.