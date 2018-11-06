Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Newell Brands (NWL) Price Target to $20.00

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ FY2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NWL. ValuEngine upgraded Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.55. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Polk acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,449.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $245,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,347.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 5,180.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 277.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

