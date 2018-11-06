Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PBH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $39.06 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 749,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,758,000 after acquiring an additional 52,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

