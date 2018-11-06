Jeld-Wen (JELD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Jeld-Wen updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of JELD stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.70. Jeld-Wen has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $42.27.

In related news, EVP Peter Maxwell sold 4,982 shares of Jeld-Wen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $130,329.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $448,277.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 19.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,792,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,490,000 after acquiring an additional 257,406 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,918,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,859,000 after acquiring an additional 475,707 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 838,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,963,000 after acquiring an additional 38,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Macquarie set a $27.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $23.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

