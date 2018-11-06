John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for John Bean Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.03. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

JBT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $89.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $84.81 and a 12-month high of $123.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,612,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 224.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 37,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,017,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

