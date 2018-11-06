John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Telecom Argentina SA (TEO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 36.5% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 99.9% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 21.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth $215,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEO stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Telecom Argentina SA has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Telecom Argentina SA will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEO. ValuEngine raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Telecom Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Telecom Argentina Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services, and Núcleo Mobile Services. It offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services.

