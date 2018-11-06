Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 114,491 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Johnson Controls International worth $96,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,069,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,775,171,000 after purchasing an additional 136,390 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $316,198,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,964,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,061,000 after purchasing an additional 420,911 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,523,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,877,000 after purchasing an additional 325,219 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,394,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,554,000 after purchasing an additional 133,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

