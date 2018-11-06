Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 130,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 244,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,552,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 338,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,016,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,303,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,999,000 after buying an additional 541,338 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.54.

JNJ stock opened at $142.20 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $3,909,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

