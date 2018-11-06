Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,815 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,389,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,102,000 after buying an additional 7,853,141 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,303,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,999,000 after buying an additional 541,338 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,118,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,811,000 after buying an additional 478,982 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,783,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,258,000 after buying an additional 5,207,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,552,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,793,000 after buying an additional 654,350 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $142.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $148.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $1,083,584.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $3,909,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.54.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

