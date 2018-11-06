Joint Ventures Trading 29.2% Higher This Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 38% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $66,382.00 and $56,725.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00151147 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00261770 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $670.05 or 0.10356530 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,878,085 tokens. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.