Joules (JOUL) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Joules (LON:JOUL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Joules in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Joules in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Joules has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 369 ($4.82).

Shares of JOUL opened at GBX 269 ($3.51) on Friday. Joules has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236.99 ($3.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 339.20 ($4.43).

About Joules

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

