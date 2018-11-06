JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (JEMI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $87.80

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.80 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 115.50 ($1.51), with a volume of 275652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.51).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%.

About JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

