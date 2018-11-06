Just Eat (JE) Given a GBX 780 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JE. BNP Paribas upped their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 853.75 ($11.16).

Shares of LON:JE opened at GBX 623.60 ($8.15) on Monday. Just Eat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 544 ($7.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 906 ($11.84).

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

