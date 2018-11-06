Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 348.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,912 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern comprises 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.27% of Kansas City Southern worth $30,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after buying an additional 289,457 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 337,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,746,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $97.46 and a fifty-two week high of $120.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $87,319.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,272.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.68 per share, with a total value of $102,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,286.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

