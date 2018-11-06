Katanga Mining (TSE:KAT) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th.

Katanga Mining (TSE:KAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$445.94 million during the quarter.

Get Katanga Mining alerts:

TSE:KAT opened at C$0.64 on Tuesday. Katanga Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$2.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Katanga Mining (KAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/katanga-mining-kat-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Katanga Mining

Katanga Mining Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in copper and cobalt mining and related activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is involved in the exploration, mining, refurbishment, rehabilitation, development, and operation of the Kamoto/Mashamba East mining complex; the Kamoto Oliveira Virgule copper and cobalt mine; T17 open pit and underground mines; various oxide open pit resources; the Kamoto concentrator; and the Luilu metallurgical plant.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Katanga Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katanga Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.