Kathleen A. Cote Sells 2,384 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Stock

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $382,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Verisign stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.15. 1,031,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,006. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $176.76.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 41.82%. The firm had revenue of $305.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisign by 1,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Verisign by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Verisign by 954.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verisign from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Verisign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

