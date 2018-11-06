Kelly Services (KELYA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Kelly Services to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kelly Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. Kelly Services has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $949.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

