Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €28.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €37.11 ($43.15).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €28.84 ($33.53) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

