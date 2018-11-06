Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY18 guidance at $1.02-1.07 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KDP opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie set a $24.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever purchased 49,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $1,186,844.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 185,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,850. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

