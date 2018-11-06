Kew Media Group (KEW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th.
Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$49.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.00 million.
Shares of TSE KEW opened at C$6.70 on Tuesday. Kew Media Group has a twelve month low of C$5.51 and a twelve month high of C$9.70.
About Kew Media Group
Kew Media Group Inc operates as an independent content production company. It develops, produces, and distributes multiplatform, mass-audience, and returnable content in various genres, including factual, reality, lifestyle, drama, comedy, and documentary. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Kew Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kew Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.