Kew Media Group (KEW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th.

Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$49.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.00 million.

Shares of TSE KEW opened at C$6.70 on Tuesday. Kew Media Group has a twelve month low of C$5.51 and a twelve month high of C$9.70.

About Kew Media Group

Kew Media Group Inc operates as an independent content production company. It develops, produces, and distributes multiplatform, mass-audience, and returnable content in various genres, including factual, reality, lifestyle, drama, comedy, and documentary. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

