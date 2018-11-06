KeyCorp Boosts Luxfer (LXFR) Price Target to $30.00

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.75. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 21.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 641.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 30,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

