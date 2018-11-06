KEYW (KEYW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KEYW had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $126.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. KEYW updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ KEYW traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.73. 6,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,042. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $404.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.77. KEYW has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KEYW during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in KEYW during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in KEYW during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in KEYW during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in KEYW by 23.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Drexel Hamilton downgraded KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on KEYW from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KEYW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

About KEYW

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

