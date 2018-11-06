Shares of Khan Resources Inc (TSE:KRI) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/khan-resources-kri-hits-new-12-month-low-at-0-05.html.

Khan Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRI)

Khan Resources Inc (Khan) is a Canada-based company. It is a mineral exploration and development company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of uranium in Mongolia. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of certain uranium properties that are located in the Dornod district of north eastern Mongolia.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Khan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.