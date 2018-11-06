Kinross Gold Co. (KGC) Holdings Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,346 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,245 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kinross Gold worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 152.1% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,393.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 96,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 75.3% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 134,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 57,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

KGC opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

