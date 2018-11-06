Kinross Gold Co. (KGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 435,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Kinross Gold by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,043,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 616,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in Kinross Gold by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 565,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KGC opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.78.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

