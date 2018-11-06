Kinross Gold (KGC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

KGC opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.71. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

