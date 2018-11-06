Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

RDSMY opened at $22.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $27.34.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in health, nutrition, and materials businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment offers nutrients, such as vitamins, carotenoids, nutritional lipids, and other ingredients to feed, food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries; and food enzymes, cultures, yeast extracts, savory flavors, hydrocolloids, and other specialty ingredients for use in dairy, baking, beverage, and savory applications.

