Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $635-645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $642.66 million.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.03-0.06 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KTOS. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

KTOS stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $13.19. 1,074,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,882. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.34.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 73,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $967,776.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

