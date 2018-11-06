Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KRYS stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.59. 1,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of -0.81. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

In other news, insider Krish S. Krishnan acquired 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

